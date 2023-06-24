Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Wagner vehicles reach Lipetsk Oblast, 400 kilometers south of Moscow

by Igor Kossov June 24, 2023 6:12 PM 2 min read
A member of Wagner Group stands guard in Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. The group's Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his fighters control key military sites in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A column of Wagner military vehicles en route to Moscow have reached Lipetsk Oblast, putting them within around 400 kilometers from the capital.

Lipetsk Governor Igor Artamonov confirmed that Wagner vehicles were moving through the region and urged residents to stay at home.

Reuters reported that Wagner vehicles were moving toward Moscow at top speeds, not encountering significant resistance along the roads.

At the current pace, they can be there by nightfall.

The Russian capital is preparing for a siege, according to Ukraine’s miltiary intelligence, which said that any military vehicles that can be spared are being pulled toward Moscow, where law enforcement and the military were authorized with emergency powers.

Wagner units earlier passed through Voronezh Oblast to the south of Lipetsk. The Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev said that Russian forces are “carrying out operational and combat measures” and reaffirmed his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The drive north towards Moscow began after Wagner appeared to capture the city of Rostov and its military installations. Rostov is a major staging area for Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner Group mercenaries, said on June 23 Russian Defense Ministry attacked the group's bases.

Latest in Russia: Prigozhin, Wagner forces launch armed ‘rebellion’ in Russia (LIVE UPDATES)
Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a “march for justice” against Russian military leaders after alleging on June 23 that a missile strike on his mercenary forces in Ukraine had caused substantial casualties. At around 8 a.m. local time on June 24, Prigozhin’s press service re…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Soon, Prigozhin said his mercenaries are on the move to Moscow.

"We have 25,000 (soldiers), and we're going to figure out why there's chaos in the country," he said. "Everyone, who is willing, join us."

Putin said in a video address on June 24 that Wagner leaders "will be held accountable" for organizing a rebellion and raising arms against the Russian Defense Ministry, calling it "a crime."

Prigozhin said in a voice message published by his press service that Putin was “deeply mistaken” to call his actions a betrayal, adding that Wagner forces would not surrender to anyone “because we don't want the country to continue living in corruption, deceit, and bureaucracy.”

Putin condemns Prigozhin’s ‘rebellion’ as Wagner group leader claims he controls all military sites in Rostov
“All those who plotted rebellion will face inevitable punishment. The armed forces and other state institutions have received the necessary order,” Putin said in a video address.
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Igor Kossov
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
