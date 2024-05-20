Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, NACP, Ukraine, Corruption, Politics
Edit post

More than 180 Ukrainian political parties fail to comply with financial reporting requirements

by Nate Ostiller May 20, 2024 6:07 PM 1 min read
Viktor Pavlushchyk, the head of the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption, during the public event "Fighting Corruption in Ukraine: Progress Towards EU Membership", held in Kyiv on March 11, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

More than 180 political parties in Ukraine failed to comply with financial reporting requirements, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) said on May 20.

Under Ukrainian law, political parties are required to submit reports on their property ownership, funding, expenses, and other financial obligations, which the NACP then publishes. The reporting period for the first quarter of 2024 ended on May 10.

Failure to comply with the reporting requirements can result in a fine that ranges from Hr 5,100 to 6,800 ($129 to $172).

Among the 188 parties that failed to submit reports are the banned, pro-Russian Opposition Platform- For Life, the Communist Party of Ukraine, and the controversial nationalist party Right Sector.

The party Dovira, or trust, which currently has 19 seats in parliament, was also listed as having failed to comply with the reporting requirements.

Who is Viktor Pavlushchyk, newly-elected head of key Ukrainian anti-corruption agency?
Viktor Pavlushchyk was chosen on Feb. 25 as the head of the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) - one of Ukraine’s main corruption fighting bodies. The Cabinet of Ministers has yet to formally appoint him as the head of the NACP. Pavlushchyk is a detective at the National Anti-Corrupt…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.