More than 180 Ukrainian political parties fail to comply with financial reporting requirements

More than 180 political parties in Ukraine failed to comply with financial reporting requirements, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) said on May 20.

Under Ukrainian law, political parties are required to submit reports on their property ownership, funding, expenses, and other financial obligations, which the NACP then publishes. The reporting period for the first quarter of 2024 ended on May 10.

Failure to comply with the reporting requirements can result in a fine that ranges from Hr 5,100 to 6,800 ($129 to $172).

Among the 188 parties that failed to submit reports are the banned, pro-Russian Opposition Platform- For Life, the Communist Party of Ukraine, and the controversial nationalist party Right Sector.

The party Dovira, or trust, which currently has 19 seats in parliament, was also listed as having failed to comply with the reporting requirements.