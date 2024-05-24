Monument honoring Ukrainian revolutionary Nestor Makhno destroyed by Russian missiles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces destroyed a monument to early 20th century revolutionary Nestor Makhno on May 23, in the center of Huliaipole, a town in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.



Governor Ivan Fedorov reported this on his Facebook page and added a photo of the aftermath.



“The monument to Nestor Makhno is not included in the list of monuments of cultural heritage, but since 2009 was an unofficial symbol of Huliaipole,” he said.



Fedorov also emphasized that the Russian military has thus far destroyed 46 cultural heritage sites in Zaporizhia Oblast.



As of March, at least 945 cultural heritage sites have been damaged or destroyed throughout Ukraine.



The famous Ukrainian revolutionary, born in Huliaipole, who fought in the surrounding steppe, had his statue protected by sandbags. The monument was emblazoned with a skull and had his signature “Freedom or Death” motto.