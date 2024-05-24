Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Culture, Ukraine's cultural heritage
Edit post

Monument honoring Ukrainian revolutionary Nestor Makhno destroyed by Russian missiles

by Sonya Bandouil May 24, 2024 6:10 AM 1 min read
Destroyed monument honoring Nestor Makhno in the center of Huliaipole (Ivan Fedorov / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces destroyed a monument to early 20th century revolutionary Nestor Makhno on May 23, in the center of Huliaipole, a town in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Governor Ivan Fedorov reported this on his Facebook page and added a photo of the aftermath.

“The monument to Nestor Makhno is not included in the list of monuments of cultural heritage, but since 2009 was an unofficial symbol of Huliaipole,” he said.

Fedorov also emphasized that the Russian military has thus far destroyed 46 cultural heritage sites in Zaporizhia Oblast.

As of March, at least 945 cultural heritage sites have been damaged or destroyed throughout Ukraine.


The famous Ukrainian revolutionary, born in Huliaipole, who fought in the surrounding steppe, had his statue protected by sandbags. The monument was emblazoned with a skull and had his signature “Freedom or Death” motto.

Ministry: Russia’s war destroys or damages almost 2,000 cultural facilities
The list of damaged sites includes 958 cultural and social clubs, 708 libraries, 153 art schools, 114 museums and galleries, 36 theaters, cinemas, and concert halls, 15 parks, zoos, and nature reserves, and three circuses.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:32 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 108 times in 25 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at 8 communities along the border, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 23.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.