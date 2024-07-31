Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Moldova, Eastern Europe, Chisinau, Espionage, Russia
Edit post

Moldovan parliament reportedly searched in connection to Russian espionage investigation

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 31, 2024 3:15 PM 2 min read
The Moldovan Parliament building in the capital Chisinau on July 22, 2022. (Giovanni Mereghetti/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Moldova's Security and Intelligence Service is conducting a search on the premises of the Moldovan Parliament due to an investigation into a case of Russian espionage, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty's Moldovan Service reported on July 31.

The search is related to a case of espionage focused on the head of the Moldovan Parliament's legal department, Ion Creanga, sources within the intelligence service told RFE/RL Moldova.

Creanga was allegedly caught transmitting information to employees of the Russian embassy in Chisinau.

"At the moment, procedural actions are being carried out in a criminal case under the leadership of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor's Office for Combating Crime and Special Cases," an Intelligence and Security Service spokesperson told RFE/RL Moldova.

"We will come back with more details during this day," the spokesperson said.

Tensions between Moscow and Chisinau have been mounting since February 2022 amid fears that Russia's war in Ukraine may spill into Moldova via Transnistria, an unrecognized breakaway territory that has hosted Russian troops since 1991.

Moldovan officials have repeatedly accused Russia of election interference and destabilization attempts.

Sign up for our newsletter
WTF is wrong with Russia?

Moldova expelled 45 Russian diplomats and embassy staff in the summer of 2023 due to "numerous unfriendly actions."

Moldova media reported that the Russian embassy in Chisinau had 28 "spy antennas" installed on its rooftop, which could be used for signals intelligence gathering purposes.

News emerged in June 2024 that Igor Gorgan, the former chief of the General Staff of Moldova's army, was working as an informant for the Russian military intelligence agency (GRU).

The general, who lost his post in 2021 after pro-Western President Maia Sandu took office, reportedly continued to use his contacts in the Defense Ministry and passed sensitive information on Moldova and Ukraine to Russia.

Sandu faces reelection and a referendum on Moldova's accession to the EU in October.

Lithuania preparing evacuation plans in case of war
Lithuanian authorities are drawing up plans for mass evacuations of civilians in case of armed conflict, the LRT public broadcaster reported on July 25, citing the country’s Interior Ministry.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek



Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:01 PM

Russia begins 'third stage' of tactical nuclear arms drills.

"As part of this phase of the drills, missile formations' personnel from the Southern and Central military districts will carry out combat training tasks, including acquiring special training ammunition for the Iskander-M tactical missile systems," Russia s Defense Ministry said.
1:47 AM

Finnish volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine.

A Finnish volunteer fighter was killed in Donetsk Oblast in mid-July, marking the fourth Finnish national killed fighting for Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Association of Finnish War Veterans confirmed on July 30.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.