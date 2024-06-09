Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, France, Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, Paris
Edit post

Moldovan citizens detained over graffiti warning against sending French soldiers to Ukraine

by Dominic Culverwell June 9, 2024 11:54 AM 2 min read
Graffiti of coffin reading "French soldier in Ukraine" in the 7th arrondissement of Paris on June 8, 2024. (Geoffroy van der Hasselt/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Three Moldovan citizens were arrested in Paris over graffiti warning against sending French soldiers to fight in Ukraine, French media BFMTV reported on June 8.

They are suspected of spraying a stencil of a red coffin at the foot of a building in central Paris with the words “Soldat français en Ukraine” ("French soldier in Ukraine") on June 7.

Moldovan Foreign Affairs Minister Mihai Popshoi condemned the suspects on Twitter and said the incident was "part of hybrid tactics to harm our international image." Moldova will work with the French authorities to hold the perpetrators to account, he added.

French police have opened an investigation to see if the incident is connected with other recent provocative acts of vandalism in Paris. A police source told BFMTV that “suspicions relate to possible new foreign interference.”

On June 1, five coffins were placed next to the Eiffel Tower with the same inscription. Three suspects were taken into custody over the incident; a Ukrainian teenager, a German national, and a Bulgarian national.

An alleged Ukrainian art collective called “Mriya” contacted BFMTV and took responsibility for the action by the Eiffel Tower, claiming it was a call for peace. The group warned of more actions to come. BFMTV reported that the collective's Ukrainian name meant "Peace" but its actual translation is "Dream." It's not clear whether the mistake was made by BFMTV, or the group gave the wrong translation.

EU countries have accused Russian security services of subversive acts, including low-level sabotage.

French investigators told French Info that Russia was likely behind vandalism on Paris’ Holocaust memorial last month to “destabilize public opinion.” Bulgarian nationals are suspected to have painted red hands on the Shoah memorial on May 14.

Investigators said there was a direct link between the vandalism and the coffins by the Eiffel Tower, BFMTV reported.

Two Moldovans are also suspected to have painted hundreds of Stars of David across Paris in October 2023, shortly after the start of the Israel-Gaza War. A pro-Russian Moldovan businessman is believed to have executed the orders.

On June 7, a Russian-Ukrainian man was arrested over a planned terrorist plot after injuring himself in an explosion. He has been charged with participation in a "terrorist conspiracy" and possession of a substance or explosives with a view to harming people.

France has amped up support for Ukraine recently and is finalizing a coalition of countries to send military instructors to Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron also vocalized support for Kyiv hitting military targets in Russia.

On Feb. 24, Macron announced he would not rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine.

NYT: Murder of Russian pilot in Spain bears similarities to earlier Moscow-linked killings
The murder of Maksim Kuzminov, a Russian helicopter pilot who defected to Ukraine, is similar to previous attacks in Europe linked to Moscow, but no evidence of direct Kremlin involvement has emerged so far, the New York Times (NYT) reported on March 31, citing unnamed senior police officials.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:55 AM

Biden warns that Putin is 'not going to stop at Ukraine.'

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his strong support for Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on June 8: "The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We will not — I say it again — walk away."
2:48 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 8. No casualties were reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.