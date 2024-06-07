France charges Russian-Ukrainian man over alleged terrorist plot

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Russian-Ukrainian man has been charged in France with planning to commit a violent act in a "terrorist" plot, French authorities said on June 7.

According to the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office, the 26-year-old man had arrived in France several days ago and was detained earlier this week after injuring himself in an explosion.

He has been charged with participation in a "terrorist conspiracy" and possession of a substance or explosives with a view to harming people.

The man had been staying in a hotel near the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, and "products and materials intended to manufacture explosive devices" were found in his room, authorities said.

An investigation is still underway to identify anyone else involved in the plot.

A source told AFP the man is from the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, which is partly occupied by Russian forces.