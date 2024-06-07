Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
France charges Russian-Ukrainian man over alleged terrorist plot

by Chris York June 8, 2024 12:10 AM
This photograph shows passengers reflected in a window as they walk through the Terminal 2 corridor in Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)
A Russian-Ukrainian man has been charged in France with planning to commit a violent act in a "terrorist" plot, French authorities said on June 7.

According to the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office, the 26-year-old man had arrived in France several days ago and was detained earlier this week after injuring himself in an explosion.

He has been charged with participation in a "terrorist conspiracy" and possession of a substance or explosives with a view to harming people.

The man had been staying in a hotel near the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, and "products and materials intended to manufacture explosive devices" were found in his room, authorities said.

An investigation is still underway to identify anyone else involved in the plot.

A source told AFP the man is from the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, which is partly occupied by Russian forces.

Author: Chris York
