Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, France, Russia, Russian Intelligence, Sabotage
Edit post

Media: France investigating Russia's potential role in Paris Holocaust memorial graffiti

by Nate Ostiller May 22, 2024 6:21 PM 1 min read
A Paris city employee cleaning the "Wall of the Righteous" covered with graffiti outside the Holocaust memorial in Paris, on May 14, 2024, after the monument was vandalized overnight. (Antonin Utz/AFP via Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

French authorities are reportedly investigating the potential role of Russian security services in graffiti that was painted on the Holocaust memorial in Paris, the France Info media outlet said on May 21, citing sources in law enforcement.

Russian security services have been accused of carrying out a wide variety of subversive acts in the EU, ranging from assassinations to low-level sabotage.

French authorities discovered spray-painted red hand symbols on the walls of the memorial on May 14, which Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo immediately characterized as an antisemitic act.

The following week, authorities told France Info that the possible perpetrators had been found using surveillance cameras and other corroborating information, and identified as Bulgarian nationals.

Investigators told France Info that there is "little doubt" it was a Russian "operation to destabilize public opinion."

The case follows a similar incident in October, shortly after the beginning of Israel-Hamas War, in which hundreds of Stars of David were found graffitied around Paris. Two Moldovan nationals are suspected of carrying out the vandalism campaign on the orders of a pro-Russian Moldovan businessman.

FT: Russia plotting ‘violent sabotage’ across Europe, intelligence agencies warn
Several high-profile incidents in recent weeks have put a spotlight on cases of attempted sabotage by people accused of working on the Kremlin’s behalf.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:56 AM

Russia launched counterspace weapon into orbit, US says.

Wood described the move as "troubling." Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder separately said on May 21 the U.S. was monitoring the situation and had a "responsibility to be ready to protect and defend… the space domain."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.