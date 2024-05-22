Media: France investigating Russia's potential role in Paris Holocaust memorial graffiti

This audio is created with AI assistance

French authorities are reportedly investigating the potential role of Russian security services in graffiti that was painted on the Holocaust memorial in Paris, the France Info media outlet said on May 21, citing sources in law enforcement.

Russian security services have been accused of carrying out a wide variety of subversive acts in the EU, ranging from assassinations to low-level sabotage.

French authorities discovered spray-painted red hand symbols on the walls of the memorial on May 14, which Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo immediately characterized as an antisemitic act.

The following week, authorities told France Info that the possible perpetrators had been found using surveillance cameras and other corroborating information, and identified as Bulgarian nationals.

Investigators told France Info that there is "little doubt" it was a Russian "operation to destabilize public opinion."

The case follows a similar incident in October, shortly after the beginning of Israel-Hamas War, in which hundreds of Stars of David were found graffitied around Paris. Two Moldovan nationals are suspected of carrying out the vandalism campaign on the orders of a pro-Russian Moldovan businessman.