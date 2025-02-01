Moldova to provide temporary gas loan to Transnistria following Russian supply halt

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova will supply 3 million cubic meters of gas to the Russian-occupied Transnistria region on February 1, under an agreement signed earlier in the week, Reuters reported.

Moldovagaz head Vadim Cheban stated that the gas will be delivered as a loan, which must be repaid by March 1, 2025.

Transnistria’s leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, described the supply as "technical assistance," emphasizing that it is intended to maintain pipeline pressure rather than provide heating for residents.

He also accused Chisinau of delaying the arrival of EU-funded gas and urged the European Commission president to intervene.

Meanwhile, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean announced an EU financial aid package of 64 million euros ($66.3 million) to address the energy crisis, with 20 million euros ($20.7 million) of the package allocated for gas supplies to Transnistria.

Russia’s state-controlled energy giant Gazprom halted gas supplies to Moldova on Jan. 1 as Ukraine ended Russian gas transit through its territory. Gazprom claimed that it halted supplies because of Moldova's alleged unpaid debts rather than transit issues.

The gas suspension has led to widespread power outages in Transnistria, pushing the region toward industrial collapse. The Russian-held region is dependent on Russian supplies while the rest of the country pivoted toward European sellers.