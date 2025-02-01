Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Moldova, Transnistria, EU gas transit, oil and gas, Russia
Edit post

Moldova to provide temporary gas loan to Transnistria following Russian supply halt

by Sonya Bandouil February 1, 2025 7:07 AM 2 min read
Cars wait in line at the Bender crossing point between the self-proclaimed republic of Transnistria and Moldova on March 1, 2024. Pro-Russian rebel officials in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria on February 28, 2024 appealed to Russia for "protection", amid fears the territory could become a new flashpoint in Moscow's conflict with neighbouring Ukraine. (Daniel Mihalescu/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova will supply 3 million cubic meters of gas to the Russian-occupied Transnistria region on February 1, under an agreement signed earlier in the week, Reuters reported.

Moldovagaz head Vadim Cheban stated that the gas will be delivered as a loan, which must be repaid by March 1, 2025.

Transnistria’s leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, described the supply as "technical assistance," emphasizing that it is intended to maintain pipeline pressure rather than provide heating for residents.

He also accused Chisinau of delaying the arrival of EU-funded gas and urged the European Commission president to intervene.

Meanwhile, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean announced an EU financial aid package of 64 million euros ($66.3 million) to address the energy crisis, with 20 million euros ($20.7 million) of the package allocated for gas supplies to Transnistria.

Russia’s state-controlled energy giant Gazprom halted gas supplies to Moldova on Jan. 1 as Ukraine ended Russian gas transit through its territory. Gazprom claimed that it halted supplies because of Moldova's alleged unpaid debts rather than transit issues.

The gas suspension has led to widespread power outages in Transnistria, pushing the region toward industrial collapse. The Russian-held region is dependent on Russian supplies while the rest of the country pivoted toward European sellers.

EU debates restarting Russian gas purchases as part of Ukraine peace deal, FT reports
The proposal’s advocates, including Hungarian and German officials, argue that the move could give both Russia and Europe incentives to maintain a ceasefire while stabilizing the continent’s energy market, the Financial Times wrote.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:29 PM
Video

How Russia profits from arms exports despite sanctions.

The Kyiv Independent analyzed leaked emails of a Russian defense company revealing Russia’s arms trade after the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The letters confirm that Russia continued to fulfill a huge contract signed shortly before the attack on Ukraine to supply its air defense systems and missiles to Saudi Arabia.
2:40 PM

Arms procurement chief Bezrukova dismissed, Defense Ministry says after disputes.

The Defense Ministry cited several reasons for Maryna Bezrukova's removal, including alleged failure to fulfill planned deliveries for the front, poor procurement planning and delays, lack of timely communication with the General Staff, and leaks of classified information, which are reportedly expected to be investigated.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.