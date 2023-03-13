Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Moldova condemns Russia's execution of Ukrainian POW after saying 'Glory to Ukraine,' claims war crime was committed

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 13, 2023 4:48 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldovan Foreign Ministry condemned the execution of Ukrainian serviceman Oleksandr Matsievskyi, adding that his execution "could be qualified as a war crime and a gross violation of international humanitarian law."

According to a statement published by the ministry on March 13, Matsievskyi, the late fighter of Chernihiv Oblast's Territorial Defense, also had Moldovan citizenship. Ukrainian officials haven't commented on this statement yet.

According to Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty's Moldovan service, Matsievskyi was born and raised in Chisinau, where his mother was sent to work as a technologist at a shoe factory.

Before, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) confirmed the identity of the Ukrainian serviceman who was seen in a widely-shared video that saw a prisoner being shot by his captors after saying the patriotic salute "Glory to Ukraine."

SBU wrote that Matsievsky was understood to have been executed on Dec. 30 last year, shortly after his capture near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

On the evening of March 12, Matsievskyi was awarded posthumously the Hero of Ukraine national title, the highest honor in the country.

According to the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, which was signed by Russia, prisoners must be guaranteed life and humane detention conditions. Executions or ill-treatment of POWs are considered war crimes.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.