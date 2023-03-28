Russia launches missiles at Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

The result of a Russian missile attack on the city of Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv Oblast on March 28, 2023. (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office / Telegram)

Russian forces launched two S-300 missiles at the city of Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv Oblast on March 28, the Prosecutor General's Office wrote.

As a result of the attack, a 73-year-old man was injured and is currently being treated in the hospital for a concussion.

Windows and roofs of houses were damaged, as well as part of a kindergarten, the Prosecutor General's Office added.

The city of Bohodukhiv and other surrounding areas of Kharkiv Oblast, due to its close proximity to the border, have been under constant attack since the start of the full-scale invasion.