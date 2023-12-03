Skip to content
Ministry reports power outages in over 900 settlements due to weather, war

by Alexander Khrebet December 3, 2023 2:22 PM 1 min read
Bad weather caused a partial power outage in downtown Chernivtsi on Nov. 27, 2023. (Mariia Ihnatiuk/Suspilne)
Over 500 settlements in a dozen Ukrainian regions experienced power outages due to bad weather, and over 400 more lost power due to Russian attacks and equipment disturbances, the Energy Ministry reported on Dec. 3.

The worst situation caused by the showing and gusty winds reported in Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

In Lviv Oblast alone, 41,000 households in 388 settlements have been left without power.

Repairs are underway, said the ministry.  

The ministry said 422 settlements have been without power due to hostilities and technological disturbances.

The State Emergency Service reported on Dec. 2 that over 500 first responders along the 330 equipment units were repairing the power supply over the past week.

With winter approaching, is Ukraine’s energy system ready for renewed Russian attacks?
The specter of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy system looms once again as winter rapidly approaches. Last year in early October, just as Ukraine’s heating season began, Russia launched a month-long series of missile and drone attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leading to blackouts…
Author: Alexander Khrebet
