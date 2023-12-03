Ministry reports power outages in over 900 settlements due to weather, war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over 500 settlements in a dozen Ukrainian regions experienced power outages due to bad weather, and over 400 more lost power due to Russian attacks and equipment disturbances, the Energy Ministry reported on Dec. 3.

The worst situation caused by the showing and gusty winds reported in Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

In Lviv Oblast alone, 41,000 households in 388 settlements have been left without power.

Repairs are underway, said the ministry.

The ministry said 422 settlements have been without power due to hostilities and technological disturbances.

The State Emergency Service reported on Dec. 2 that over 500 first responders along the 330 equipment units were repairing the power supply over the past week.