Ministry of Digital Transformation partners with Apple to conduct 2023 census

The 2023 census will be the first national census in Ukraine in over 20 years. The last one took place in 2021.

Ukraine will be the second country in the world to collaborate with Apple on a national census after the U.S.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has promised to present a draft of the census before the end of 2021. No specific information has been provided as to how Apple will be involved.

In 2020, the U.S. government partnered with Apple to assist door-to-door enumerators by providing them with iPhone 8 devices with a specially designed offline app that allowed enumerators to record data, log hours and expenses, reference a script and leave notes for other employees, among other features.