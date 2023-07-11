Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Minister: Ukrainian Delta system ready to integrate Western equipment, including F-16 jets

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 11, 2023 3:52 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers at NATO's annual CWIX - Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exercise exercise in Bydgoszcz, Poland, July 7, 2023. (Source: NATO in Ukraine/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Delta system is ready to integrate Western equipment, including F-16 fighter jets, after successfully passing NATO tests, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on July 11.

Delta successfully performed at NATO's annual CWIX - Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exercise exercise in Bydgoszcz, Poland together with 15 systems from 10 countries, NATO's mission in Ukraine reported.

The main protocol tested this year, Link 16, showed Ukraine's potential ability to integrate data from platforms and systems provided by donor countries, Fedorov commented.

"This is a significant step because thanks to Delta, soldiers can view the battlefield in real-time, including the location of enemy forces. It is the only platform in Ukraine that consolidates data from aerial reconnaissance, satellites, drones, cutting-edge equipment, stationary cameras, radars, chatbots, and more," the minister wrote on his Facebook.

As Defense Ministry noted, Ukraine has been developing interoperability with NATO's forces at CWIX exercises since 2018.

In May, the U.S. and several European countries agreed to build an international coalition to help procure F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine and train Ukrainian fighter pilots.

On June 12, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said the Netherlands and other allies were hoping to start F-16 fighter jet training for Ukrainian pilots this summer. On July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he has confirmed the starting date for the training with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte but did not disclose it to the public.

Zelensky: Ukraine to receive ‘significant number’ of F-16 fighter jets
President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference that Ukraine will receive a “significant number” of F-16 fighter jets, based on discussions with European partners, Suspilne reported on June 6.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.