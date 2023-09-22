Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Minister: Three more cargo vessels using temporary Black Sea corridor

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 22, 2023 2:51 PM 2 min read
In this photograph taken on Sept. 16, 2023, the Aroyat bulk carrier ship registered in Palau, sails towards the Ukrainian Black sea port of Chornomorsk, using a temporary corridor set up by Kyiv to ensure safe navigation through the Black Sea, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Another three cargo vessels that have agreed to use the Black Sea temporary corridor set up after Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal are moving towards Ukraine’s ports, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov reported on Sept. 22.

After loading over 127,000 metric tons of Ukrainian agricultural products and iron ore, the bulk carriers will leave for China, Egypt, and Spain, according to Kubrakov.

Earlier, the Palau-flagged Resilient Africa and Aroyat became the first vessels to use the route established by Ukraine’s Navy to allow safe passage of ships amid Russia-declared blockade.

The Aroyat, carrying 17,600 metric tons of agricultural products, left Ukraine’s port of Chornomorsk for Egypt on Sept. 22, said Kubrakov. The Resilient Africa, loaded with 3,000 metric tons of Ukrainian grain for African and Asian countries, arrived at the Bosphorus on Sept. 21, Reuters reported.

The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Following Russia's unilateral termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine's navy announced a new temporary corridor for civilian ships on Aug. 10.

The route was primarily meant to allow passage for ships stuck in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdennyi since the start of the full-scale invasion. As of Sept. 16, five vessels have been evacuated through the temporary corridor, Kubrakov reported earlier.

Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in mid-July after repeated threats to do so and has since been targeting Ukraine's agricultural infrastructure, ports, and grain stockpiles.

Brokered by Turkey and the U.N. in July 2022, the grain deal was originally meant to guarantee the safe passage of ships transporting Ukraine's agricultural exports from the Black Sea during the invasion.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
