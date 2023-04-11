Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Minister: Russia violated Black Sea Grain Initiative on April 11

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2023 7:52 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia blocked inspections of ships transporting grain scheduled to leave Ukrainian ports on April 11, deputy minister Yuriy Vaskov told the Guardian.

"Today we have a critical situation. The Russians have violated the conditions of the Black Sea grain initiative. They decided to unilaterally change the plans of Ukrainian ports. It’s unacceptable," Vaskov said, as quoted by the Guardian.

According to Vaskov, global food prices are likely to raise by 15% if such violations continue. Officials have raised the issue with Turkey and the UN, who originally brokered the deal.

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced on March 18 that the grain deal, which has enabled Ukraine to export millions of tonnes of agricultural products via the Black Sea, has been extended for another 120 days.

This came after Russia said it would extend the deal but "only" for a period of 60 days.

The UN and Turkey-brokered deal, first signed in July, has been paramount in subduing soaring food prices worldwide.

