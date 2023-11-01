Russian attacks kill 3, injure 15 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out attacks against 13 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least three people and injuring at least 15 others, local officials reported early on Nov. 1.

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast killed one person in Pivdenne, wounded two in Yelyzavetivka, one in Novoukrainka, and one in Krasnohorivka, the regional military administration said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, A Russian strike on the village of Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk district killed a man aged around 50 and injured a 52-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

One person was killed, and eight others were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Russian forces targeted a maintenance station and warehouses in Kherson, among other targets, the official said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, two people were injured in Russian strikes on settlements in the Kutsurub community, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

A Russian drone strike started a fire in an oil refinery in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, Governor Filip Pronin reported. The fire has been put out by emergency services, and no casualties have been reported so far, he added.

Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.