Minister: Lviv Airport may become the first to resume work if its safe operation is guaranteed.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said during the annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference in Kyiv that technically it would take up to two weeks to resume the work of Ukrainian airports. But this will be possible only if the safety of their work is guaranteed by international partners and the UN, Kubrakov said. Ukrainian airports stopped operating after Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

