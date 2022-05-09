Minister: Hungary won't support EU embargo on Russian oil.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on May 9 backed pro-Russian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's position that the ban would be like “an atomic bomb for the economy, destroying its stable energy supply” because Russian fossil fuels account for two-thirds of Hungary's oil imports. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met Orban on May 9 to persuade him to change his stance. She said progress had been made in the talks but "further work is needed."