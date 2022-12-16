Minister: Greece to deliver S-300 missiles to Ukraine if US gives it Patriot systems.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said that the country is ready to deliver S-300 surface-to-air missile systems from Crete to Ukraine if “the US installs a Patriot system in its place," according to Pronews, a Greek media outlet.

"The same process applies to any other Russian-made air defense system, they might want to send it to Ukraine,” Panagiotopoulos said.

Ukraine received the first BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles from Greece on November 4.

On Sept. 11, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country would not provide Ukraine with S-300 surface-to-air missiles because such support for the war-torn country "should not come at the expense of weakening Greece's defense system."