Minister: France delivers second ship to help Ukraine with grain export

This audio is created with AI assistance

France had delivered its second ship to Ukraine to help the war-torn country with grain export, French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said on Dec. 26.

"Our commitment is total, our solidarity will not stop," Beaune said on X, formerly Twitter.

The ship had departed Dunkirk in northern France "to better supply the world with food," he added.

Since Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, Ukraine has been using a temporary corridor to export its food products.

The temporary corridor was opened in August and has since seen 38 ships enter Ukraine’s ports and over 30 leave. Most of the ships are transporting grain to Europe and Africa.

The corridor does not go directly towards the Bosphorus Strait in a straight line as it did under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, but vessels hug the coastlines of Ukraine and NATO members Romania and Bulgaria for added security.