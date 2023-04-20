Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Minister: Estonia to send Ukraine ammunition under EU program

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 21, 2023 12:05 AM 2 min read
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur speaks to reporters at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on Oct. 18, 2022. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonia will send Ukraine 155 mm shells as part of the European Union's plan of delivering one million artillery rounds, Hanno Pevkur, the country's defense minister, said on April 20.

In addition, Estonia will supply night vision devices and 5.56 mm ammunition to the Ukrainian army, according to the official. He didn't specify how many rounds would be delivered.

"We will discuss more closely Estonia's help to Ukraine with (Ukrainian Defense Minister) Oleksii Reznikov tomorrow in Ramstein," Pevkur added, referring to the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. It will take place at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany on April 21.

Estonia has committed more than 1% of its GDP to Ukraine's defense assistance since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

The EU agreed to provide Ukraine with 1 million rounds of artillery shells on March 20. In the first phase, the bloc should dedicate €1 billion to countries that can send their stockpiles right away. Another €1 billion will be used for the joint purchase of new rounds.

The members are yet to agree on where to acquire these shells. France proposes to purchase from European suppliers, hoping to boost its domestic defense industry, while Estonia doesn't rule out buying the ammunition outside the European Economic Area.

However, there are worries that Europe's defense industry currently lacks the capacity to quickly produce the required amount of shells.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on April 20 that he's "frustrated" about the EU stalling its program on the joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine.

Estonian Defense Minister: ‘Russian army has not changed in 100 years’
Estonia, a country of 1.4 million people bordering Russia, is one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine. It’s also one of the West’s front line states facing an increasingly aggressive Russia. Before Russia launched its all-out war, Estonia was among the handful of countries that provided Ukraine…
Kyiv IndependentTheo Prouvost
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.