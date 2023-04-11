Next Ramstein summit to take place on April 21

This audio is created with AI assistance

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will take place at the Ramstein Air Base on April 21, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on April 11.

This will be the 11th Ramstein summit since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year. The previous one was held virtually on March 15.

According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will once again lead the meeting.

Ramstein summits are held to coordinate efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov described the most recent meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on March 15 as one that "inspired optimism" concerning the strengthening of air defense, ammunition supplies, training of soldiers, and forming what he has called an "armored fist."