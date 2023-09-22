Minister: Czechia wants to train Ukrainian pilots on Gripen jets

This audio is created with AI assistance

Czechia is in talks with Sweden about training Ukrainian pilots on Gripen fighter jets on its territory, Radio Prague International reported on Sept. 22, citing the Czech defense minister.

Speaking at a public discussion in Prague, Jana Cernochova said that the Czech defense ministry presented a new mandate project for the training of the Ukrainian military to the government. The official also pledged to continue providing Ukraine with defense aid.

According to Radio Prague International, over the spring and early summer, about 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers received training at the Libava training ground in eastern Czechia.

The country’s approved goal was to train nearly 4,000 Ukrainian personnel until the end of the year, the media outlet wrote.

Kyiv has been seeking modern Western fighter jets to bolster its Air Force in the fight against Russian aggression. Stockholm is still considering whether to deliver its Gripen fighter aircraft to Ukraine.

On Sept. 14, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said that Ukrainian pilots had successfully tested the planes. Jonson added that the results of the training should help the Swedish government decide on the possibility of sending Gripens to Ukraine.