Minister: 8 Offensive Guard brigades 'fully formed', others in progress

This audio is created with AI assistance

The eight assault brigades that form Ukraine's new Offensive Guard force are "fully formed" and will be placed under the command of Ukraine's Armed Forces after receiving combat missions, Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko said in an interview on May 2.

"We have plans to form additional brigades because there is a demand for it, and we have the capabilities," Klymenko added.

The Offensive Guard is a new initiative launched in February 2023 by Ukraine's National Guard to train eight fresh brigades made up of both experienced soldiers and fresh volunteers.

According to Klymenko, the already-formed brigades will be equipped and receive training, which takes around 2-3 weeks to complete.

He did not specify the total number of planned assault brigades, citing security concerns.

The task of these brigades will be to carry out offensive or assault operations in coordination with the Ukraine's defense forces during military operations.

"The success of the operation on a particular direction will depend on every brigade, every unit, and every military service member and police officer," Klymenko said.

Ukraine is expected to launch a major counteroffensive in the coming weeks. The long-awaited counteroffensive is seen as a critical juncture to take back Ukrainian territory still under Russian control.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on national television on April 19 that "complex measures" of Ukraine's planned counteroffensive are "already underway" in the east.