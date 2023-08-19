Blast reported on premises of Interior Ministry site in Kyiv where experts examine explosives

This audio is created with AI assistance

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Aug. 19 that an explosion occurred on the premises of the Interior Ministry's State Scientific and Research Expert-Criminalistic Center in Kyiv's western suburb.

Klymenko clarified that the cause of the explosion is not due to a drone or missile strike.

Experts on the scene were conducting an examination of explosive objects when the explosion occurred. As a result, a fire broke out in one of the storage facilities on the premises.

Klymenko also wrote that some employees were injured by the incident, but he did not specify how many.