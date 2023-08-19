Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Blast reported on premises of Interior Ministry site in Kyiv where experts examine explosives

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 19, 2023 1:44 PM 1 min read
Fire fighters putting out a fire that occurred after an explosion on the premises of the Interior Ministry's State Scientific and Research Expert-Criminalistic Center in Kyiv on Aug. 19, 2023. (Photo: Ihor Klymenko / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Aug. 19 that an explosion occurred on the premises of the Interior Ministry's State Scientific and Research Expert-Criminalistic Center in Kyiv's western suburb.

Klymenko clarified that the cause of the explosion is not due to a drone or missile strike.

Experts on the scene were conducting an examination of explosive objects when the explosion occurred. As a result, a fire broke out in one of the storage facilities on the premises.

Klymenko also wrote that some employees were injured by the incident, but he did not specify how many.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
