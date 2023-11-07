Mine explosion injures civilian in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 42-year-old civilian was wounded after a mine detonated in the village of Rubizhne in Kharkiv Oblast, the regional administration reported on Nov. 7.

The man stepped on an anti-personnel mine in his yard and suffered shrapnel wounds to his arms and legs due to the explosion, the Kharkiv Oblast authorities wrote.

Rubizhne lies in the Chuhuiv district, roughly 50 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv and around 20 kilometers from the Russian border.

The village was occupied by Russian forces in the first days of Moscow’s full-scale invasion last year. Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated the settlement in May 2022.

Around 6 million people are threatened by mines in Ukraine, and thousands may be killed or injured unless appropriate steps are taken, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Around 250 people have been killed by landmines in Ukraine, and over 500 have been wounded or maimed since the all-out war began, Shmyhal said on Oct. 9.

According to Ukrainian officials, nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory has been mined since the start of the full-scale invasion.