Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Mine explosion injures civilian in Kharkiv Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova November 7, 2023 12:29 PM 1 min read
This photograph shows a warning sign which reads "Dangerous! Mines!" placed near destroyed houses during a demining operation in Hrakove village, Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, on April 18, 2023. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 42-year-old civilian was wounded after a mine detonated in the village of Rubizhne in Kharkiv Oblast, the regional administration reported on Nov. 7.

The man stepped on an anti-personnel mine in his yard and suffered shrapnel wounds to his arms and legs due to the explosion, the Kharkiv Oblast authorities wrote.

Rubizhne lies in the Chuhuiv district, roughly 50 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv and around 20 kilometers from the Russian border.

The village was occupied by Russian forces in the first days of Moscow’s full-scale invasion last year. Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated the settlement in May 2022.

Around 6 million people are threatened by mines in Ukraine, and thousands may be killed or injured unless appropriate steps are taken, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Around 250 people have been killed by landmines in Ukraine, and over 500 have been wounded or maimed since the all-out war began, Shmyhal said on Oct. 9.

According to Ukrainian officials, nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory has been mined since the start of the full-scale invasion.

First Ukrainian demining machine developed in Kharkiv
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the equipment was “significantly cheaper than foreign counterparts,” but no less efficient. The machine is reportedly capable of defusing 95% of mines.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.