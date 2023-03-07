Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Air force: Ukrainian pilots ready to be trained on Western fighter jets in any country

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 7, 2023 12:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The best Ukrainian pilots have been selected and are prepared to start training in any country that is ready to receive them, according to Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ihnat.

Two Ukrainian pilots recently went to the U.S. for evaluative training, said Ihnat. The purpose of the training is to see how much time they would need to learn to fly various aircraft.

"They want to understand the level of training of Ukrainian pilots since the philosophy of managing Soviet equipment is somewhat different to the philosophy of managing Western equipment," Ihnat said on national television on March 7.

The spokesperson added that the roadmap to train Ukrainian pilots with modern multi-role combat aircraft existed prior to the full-scale invasion, and making it a reality includes not only training qualified pilots but also military engineers, in addition to preparing infrastructure that can hold aircraft.

Regarding Western partners' as yet unmade decision to supply Ukraine with fighter jets, Ihnat emphasized that the "global" process involving multiple allies will take time.

"But Ukraine will not be without wings," Ihnat said. "Such a large, powerful state with one the best armies in the world cannot be without aviation."

