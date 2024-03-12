Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Drone attack, Ukraine, War, Russia, Military
Edit post

Military: Ukraine downs 17 Russian drones overnight

by Kateryna Denisova March 12, 2024 9:31 AM 1 min read
Archive photo: A downed Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleksii Samsonov / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down 17 of the 22 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on March 12, the General Staff said in its morning update.

Two drones were destroyed over Kherson Oblast, two over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and four more over Mykolaiv Oblast, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported.

Russia also launched an X-59 missile from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa Oblast, which was reportedly downed.

Overnight, Russian drones were spotted in Ukraine's west, according to the Air Force. Four drones were shot down over Khmelnytskyi Oblast, local authorities said.

Russian aircraft targeted a city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast at night, dropping a guided bomb on a residential area. Three apartments caught fire in a five-story residential building, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on the Telegram. No casualties were reported.

5 children killed in single attack: ‘We should never forget what Russia did’
Five Ukrainian children were sleeping peacefully in their beds on March 2 when Russia launched the overnight drone attack against their hometown of Odesa that took their lives. Some came from different families but lived in the same apartment building in the southern Ukrainian port city. Instead o…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.