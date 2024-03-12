Military: Ukraine downs 17 Russian drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down 17 of the 22 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on March 12, the General Staff said in its morning update.

Two drones were destroyed over Kherson Oblast, two over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and four more over Mykolaiv Oblast, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported.

Russia also launched an X-59 missile from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa Oblast, which was reportedly downed.

Overnight, Russian drones were spotted in Ukraine's west, according to the Air Force. Four drones were shot down over Khmelnytskyi Oblast, local authorities said.

Russian aircraft targeted a city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast at night, dropping a guided bomb on a residential area. Three apartments caught fire in a five-story residential building, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on the Telegram. No casualties were reported.