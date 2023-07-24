Military: Ukraine advances up to 1.4 km in Berdiansk direction

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces advanced from 350 to 1,400 meters in the Berdiansk direction, the Tavria operational-strategic group's press center reported on July 24.

"As part of the offensive operations of the Tavria operational-strategic group, our assault units achieved partial success and moved into the enemy lines in a depth of 350 meters to 1.4 kilometers," said Valerii Shershen, the spokesperson of the Tavria group.

There are heavy battles ongoing for Pervomairoske and no changes have been reported in the Melitopol direction, the spokesperson added.

Ukrainian troops are demining the area while assault units are solidifying the newly taken positions and are ready for further offensive actions, Shershen said.

According to the report, Russian forces' causalities along the southern front line over the past day included 63 killed, 110 wounded, and four captured soldiers. Ukrainian forces destroyed 21 units of Russian equipment, the spokesperson informed.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that Ukrainian troops liberated 12.7 square kilometers on the southern front line over the past week, adding up to 192.1 square kilometers liberated in the south during the counteroffensive.

In the east, the military has advanced along the southern flank of Bakhmut and liberated 4 square kilometers in that sector during the past week, Maliar informed.

According to the deputy defense minister, Russian forces are attempting to advance in the Kupiansk direction with the goal of breaking through Ukrainian lines at the Oskil River, but the defenders are holding their positions.