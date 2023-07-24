Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military: Ukraine advances up to 1.4 km in Berdiansk direction

by Martin Fornusek July 24, 2023 4:46 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of the 80th brigade fire artillery in the direction of Russian positions in the temporarily occupied Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on April 13, 2023. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces advanced from 350 to 1,400 meters in the Berdiansk direction, the Tavria operational-strategic group's press center reported on July 24.

"As part of the offensive operations of the Tavria operational-strategic group, our assault units achieved partial success and moved into the enemy lines in a depth of 350 meters to 1.4 kilometers," said Valerii Shershen, the spokesperson of the Tavria group.

There are heavy battles ongoing for Pervomairoske and no changes have been reported in the Melitopol direction, the spokesperson added.

Ukrainian troops are demining the area while assault units are solidifying the newly taken positions and are ready for further offensive actions, Shershen said.

According to the report, Russian forces' causalities along the southern front line over the past day included 63 killed, 110 wounded, and four captured soldiers. Ukrainian forces destroyed 21 units of Russian equipment, the spokesperson informed.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that Ukrainian troops liberated 12.7 square kilometers on the southern front line over the past week, adding up to 192.1 square kilometers liberated in the south during the counteroffensive.

In the east, the military has advanced along the southern flank of Bakhmut and liberated 4 square kilometers in that sector during the past week, Maliar informed.

According to the deputy defense minister, Russian forces are attempting to advance in the Kupiansk direction with the goal of breaking through Ukrainian lines at the Oskil River, but the defenders are holding their positions.

How controversial cluster munitions give Ukraine needed punch during counteroffensive
Ukraine has begun using American cluster munitions in the field and is doing so effectively, according to the White House. “They are using them appropriately,” National Security Spokesman John Kirby said on July 21. “They’re using them effectively, and they are actually having an impact on Russia’s…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.