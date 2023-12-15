Skip to content
Military: Russian sabotage groups tried to enter Ukraine 7 times in last 2 weeks

by Nate Ostiller December 15, 2023 11:18 AM 1 min read
Joint Forces Commander Serhii Naiev speaks during a military training exercise in Kyiv Oblast on Sept. 27, 2023. (Genya Savilov /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Groups of Russian saboteurs tried to enter Ukrainian territory seven times in the past two weeks, but five of the attempts were caught in the act by Ukrainian troops, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev said on Dec. 15.

The Russian groups were forced to withdraw after suffering losses, according to Naiev.

He did not clarify what happened the two times that the saboteurs were not spotted on time.

The incursions were detected in the northern Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts and the eastern Kharkiv Oblast. Since retreating from northern Ukraine in April 2022 following the failed assault on Kyiv and being routed from Kharkiv in the fall 2022 offensive, Russian forces have continued to attack the area.

State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said on Dec. 1 that Russian saboteurs were increasingly trying to cross into Kharkiv Oblast, as opposed to the Sumy direction that was previously their main focus.

Demchenko said the shift in tactics could be a response to a lack of success from incursions into Sumy Oblast.

It's unclear if this strategy was maintained as of Dec. 15, as Naiev specifically spoke about an incursion in Sumy Oblast.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky visits US military base in Germany
Key developments on Dec. 14: * Zelensky arrives in Germany, visits US military base * Explosions heard in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast in Russian missile attack on Ukraine * European Council agrees to open accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova * Putin: Russia allocating $11 billion per year to ’in…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Nate Ostiller
10:21 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock last crossing at Ukraine border.

Earlier the same day, Polish truckers ended their blockade of two other checkpoints — Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, meaning the border is now fully unblocked. This followed an agreement between Warsaw and the Polish truckers, who said they would end their border blockade until March 1.
10:16 PM

Police raid homes of independent journalists in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz authorities ordered the detention of 11 independent journalists and conducted searches of their homes on Tuesday. According to attorney Zamir Zhooshev, the journalists are now held in custody for 48 hours, before the court decides to release them or to extend the detention.
9:41 PM

Zelensky meets presidents of Singapore, Rwanda for the first time.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leaders of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame, for the first time on the sidelines of the Davos forum on Jan. 16, as well as with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X.
8:12 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures 2, another strike targets rescuers.

Russian forces struck the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 16, injuring two people, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Later the same day, a Russian attack hit a house in the village of Dniprovske near Kherson, the Interior Ministry wrote. When first responders arrived at the scene to put out the fire, Russia struck the area again.
7:43 PM

Media: Money transfers from Russia to Turkey close to standstill.

Turkish exporters have faced an almost complete halt of money transfers from their Russian clients since Jan. 1 as they were either returned or rejected by banks, which has led to serious disruptions in trade between the two countries, Turkish media outlet Ekonomim reported on Jan. 16, citing anonymous sources.
6:06 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock 2 crossings at Ukraine border.

Polish truckers ended their blockade of Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska checkpoints — two of the three border crossings with Ukraine that have been blocked by the truckers’ protests since November last year, Ukraine’s Border Guard Service reported on Jan. 16.
5:42 PM

Estonia arrests professor on suspicion of spying for Russia.

The professor, Viacheslav Morozov, worked at Estonia's premier higher education institute, the University of Tartu, studying and teaching political theory. He was arrested on Jan. 3, but Estonian authorities only made the detention public on Jan. 16.
