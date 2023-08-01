Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General: Russia tries to conduct cross-border raid in Chernihiv Oblast

by Martin Fornusek August 1, 2023 9:49 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian border guards patrol on the closed check point of Slavutych on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Chernihiv region (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian sabotage unit tried unsuccessfully to cross the Ukrainian border into Chernihiv Oblast, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev said on Aug. 1.

"Last night in the northern direction of Chernihiv Oblast, (Ukrainian forces) prevented an attempt by an enemy sabotage group to cross Ukraine's state border," Naiev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Four armed people were spotted by border guards of the second border outpost using thermal vision."

According to Naiev, Ukrainian troops opened fire on the Russian unit and forced it to retreat. Following an alarm, reinforcements from border guards and the military arrived, he added.

"Thanks to the skillful actions of the Defense Forces, the enemy once again suffered losses and did not achieve its goal," Naiev commented.

Chernihiv Oblast lies at Ukraine's northern border with Russia and Belarus. It has been partially occupied during Russia's initial onslaught in February 2022, but the invading forces withdrew in April after the Kremlin's failure to take Kyiv.

Since then, settlements near the border in the oblast come under regular Russian strikes. Naiev previously reported an unsuccessful attempt by Russian sabotage groups to cross the border of Chernihiv Oblast on July 21.

Author: Martin Fornusek
