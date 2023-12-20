Military: Russia moves up to 2 km near Avdiivka in 2 months, loses 20,000 soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces advanced between one and half and two kilometers in some areas of the Avdiivka sector at the cost of around 20,000 killed and wounded in the past two months, Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria group of forces, said on Dec. 20.

Russia intensified its attacks against Avdiivka in early October, reportedly suffering heavy losses in an attempt to encircle the front-line town at the doorstep of occupied Donetsk.

"If we count from Oct. 10, when the enemy became more active, in some places he advanced by one and a half to two kilometers," Shtupun said on television.

"But it cost them dearly. In a little more than two months... the enemy lost almost 25,000 men dead and wounded, about 200 tanks, and over 400 armored vehicles in the Tavria group's area of responsibility in Donetsk Oblast."

Around 80% of these figures concern the Avdiivka direction, the spokesperson said.

The head of Avdiivka's military administration, Vitalii Barabash, said on Dec. 19 that Russia changed its tactics in the sector, focusing its attacks in specific directions rather than across the entire line.

The U.K. Defense Ministry reported that recent assaults against Avdiivka have resulted in a 90% increase in Russian casualties.