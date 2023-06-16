Syrskyi makes new visit to military near Bakhmut

This audio is created with AI assistance

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, made a new visit to Ukrainian military units near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces have been recently concentrating around the city, the general wrote on Telegram on June 16.

"The enemy continues to transfer his military units to Bakhmut, concentrating large forces in this direction. But we have a clear task, which is the de-occupation of our territories," the general said.

He added that Ukraine's forces "continue to advance and liberate Ukrainian land."

Syrskyi namely thanked the units of the 3rd, 5th, 54th, 57th, and 80th brigades.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on June 15 that Russian forces are redeploying from the south to the Bakhmut area.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukraine continues counteroffensive operations in at least three directions. On June 14, Maliar reported advances between 200 and 500 meters at the Bakhmut front.



