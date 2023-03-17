Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Military official: Ukraine needs more advanced aircraft than MiG-29s

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 17, 2023 11:24 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will need more advanced aircraft than MiG-29 fighter jets to defeat Russia, according to Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ihnat.

Poland is set to send Ukraine four MiG-29 "in the coming days" and Slovakia has pledged to transfer 13 from its arsenal.

According to Ihnat, the jets will strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities when it comes to patrolling Ukrainian airspace, fighter cover, and intercepting mass missile and drone attacks.

However, the Soviet-era aircraft are ultimately "not effective" against Russia due to antiquated radar and missiles, Ihnat said.

Ukraine needs Western aircraft to put an end to massacre of civilians, achieve victory
The Kyiv Independent

Ukraine has been appealing to its Western allies for F-16 fighter jets to protect its airspace from Russian attacks and strengthen its upcoming counteroffensive. However, many allies, most notably the U.S. and Germany, have not supported the initiative.

A statement released by the White House on March 17 indicated that Poland's decision to send MiG-29s to Ukraine will not sway the U.S. decision to withold F-16 fighter jets, which U.S. President Joe Biden has deemed "unecessary" for Ukraine's current defense needs.

Critics argue that allies’ refusal to supply F-16, Typhoon and Dassault fighter jets and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will prevent Kyiv from launching a counteroffensive and liberating the rest of Ukrainian territory. Ukraine’s lack of advanced aircraft and missiles will likely prolong Russia’s war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths.

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.