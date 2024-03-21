Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Crimea, Berdiansk, Railway, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Russia, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Military intelligence: Russia's railway to Crimea is 'important target' for Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova March 21, 2024 10:47 PM 1 min read
Military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov. (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The railway Russia is constructing in the occupied territories of Ukraine, which leads to Crimea, is "a serious challenge" and "an important target" for Kyiv, Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), said on March 21.

Moscow started the construction of a railroad between Russia's port city Rostov-on-Don and occupied Crimea, which would run via occupied Donetsk, Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, and Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at the rally on March 18, after the pre-determined presidential election that he won, that the construction of the railroad segment between Rostov-on-Don and Berdiansk was completed.

The railroad will likely serve as an alternative to the Crimean Bridge, which Russia currently uses as a logistics route to re-supply its forces in Crimea.

However, due to Ukraine's frequent attacks on Crimea, the bridge "is not fully operational," Yusov said.

"They are not satisfied with what is happening with the Crimean Bridge," Yusov said. "Therefore, they are trying to strengthen the railroad connection."

Yusov said that it's Ukraine's "mission" to prevent Russia from completing the construction.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.