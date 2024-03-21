Military intelligence: Russia's railway to Crimea is 'important target' for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The railway Russia is constructing in the occupied territories of Ukraine, which leads to Crimea, is "a serious challenge" and "an important target" for Kyiv, Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), said on March 21.

Moscow started the construction of a railroad between Russia's port city Rostov-on-Don and occupied Crimea, which would run via occupied Donetsk, Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, and Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at the rally on March 18, after the pre-determined presidential election that he won, that the construction of the railroad segment between Rostov-on-Don and Berdiansk was completed.

The railroad will likely serve as an alternative to the Crimean Bridge, which Russia currently uses as a logistics route to re-supply its forces in Crimea.

However, due to Ukraine's frequent attacks on Crimea, the bridge "is not fully operational," Yusov said.

"They are not satisfied with what is happening with the Crimean Bridge," Yusov said. "Therefore, they are trying to strengthen the railroad connection."

Yusov said that it's Ukraine's "mission" to prevent Russia from completing the construction.