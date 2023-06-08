Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military intelligence: Russia has enough missiles for key targets like Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek June 8, 2023 10:54 PM 2 min read
Mikoyan MiG-31K jets carrying Kinzhal missiles fly over Moscow's Red Square on May 9, 2018. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia can produce enough missiles to continue strikes against key targets like Kyiv, the military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov told Ukrainska Pravda in an interview published on June 8.

Moscow changed its bombing strategy compared to last winter. Back then, Russian forces used large amounts of missiles in an unsuccessful attempt to cripple Ukraine’s energy system.

This attempted "blitzkrieg" used up much of its stockpiles for a time. The following lull in attacks gave Russia time to partially renew its arsenal.

The current tactics involve combined attacks by missiles and drones against key targets that are "sacred" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, like the country’s capital of Kyiv, according to Yusov.

Defense Intelligence Deputy Chief Vadym Skibitsky said on May 19 that Russia can produce up to 67 missiles per month, including 35 Kh-101s cruise missiles, 25 Kalibr cruise missiles, five M723 ballistic missiles for the Iskander-M system, and two Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles.

This means that Moscow successfully managed to acquire components for advanced munitions despite Western sanctions aiming to prevent that.

In 2022, Ukraine's partners announced sanctions that should have prevented Western components necessary for building advanced missiles from reaching Russia.

However, Moscow employed a network of intermediaries in third countries to circumvent similar restrictions.

Russian forces launched exceptionally heavy strikes against the capital during the spring, with 17 air attacks carried out during May.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
