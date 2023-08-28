Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military intelligence: Russia has at least 585 missiles with range over 500 km

by Martin Fornusek August 28, 2023 6:38 PM 2 min read
A fragment of a Russian Kalibr missile remains in front of the Kharkiv Regional Administration on July 11, 2023 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo credit: Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's arsenal currently includes at least 585 missiles with a range of over 500 kilometers, not counting older Kh-22 missiles, spokesperson of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) Vadym Skibitskyi told RBC-Ukraine on Aug. 28.

Russian forces possess around 270 Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles, 140 Kalibr cruise missiles, roughly 100 cruise missiles of Kh-101, Kh-555, and Kh-55 designs, and around 75 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles, according to Skibitskyi.

In addition, Russia likely has around 150 older Kh-22 missiles in stock, which it seeks to modernize and transform into Kh-32 missiles. At the moment, the Russian industry can deliver no more than 10 units of this newer model every month, the spokesperson said.

As RBC-Ukraine noted, Russia decreased the frequency of its missile strikes in the summer months compared to May. According to the HUR's spokesperson, Russian forces are becoming more selective with their targets and use the missiles more sparingly.

This is likely part of Russia's strategy to accumulate its arsenal ahead of the winter season, Skibitskyi said. It is also one of the reasons why Russian forces use the advanced Kh-101 missiles less often, he added.

Another factor is that the Russian defense industry fails to reach its production targets due to a shortage of foreign components, he added.

As a result, while Russia planned to produce six Kinzhals, 42 Iskanders, 20 Kalibrs, and 40 Kh-101s this month, it lags behind its targets in the case of some of these models, namely Kh-101, Skibitskyi said.

In addition to its missile stockpiles, Russia also plans to produce up to 1,300 units of domestic-made versions of Shahed kamikaze drones in the second half of 2023, the military intelligence told RBC-Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Moscow is likely to intensify its strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the following fall and winter as it did in late 2022 and early 2023.

However, the HUR's spokesperson said that while Russian forces will likely increase the frequency of their strikes, these will not reach the scale of the previous fall and winter when Russia at times launched around 70-100 missiles at the same time.

Moscow has likely realized that such attacks do not reach the desired strategic goal and only serve to exhaust its stockpiles, Skibitskyi noted.

Kyiv has appealed to its Western partners to curb Russia's ability to acquire foreign-made components needed to produce its missiles. In June, the Ukrainian news site Liga.net reported that up to 81% of foreign components found in Russian missiles originate in the U.S.

Media: 81% of foreign components in Russian missiles originate in US
Up to 81% of foreign components found in Russian missiles originate in the U.S., LIGA.net wrote on June 19, referencing an obtained document from the Yermak-McFaul Expert Group on Russian Sanctions. The next largest shares come from Switzerland (8%), Germany (3.5%), and Japan (3.5%).
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.