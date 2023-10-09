Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military intelligence: Russia gives Hamas weapons captured in Ukraine to discredit Kyiv

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 9, 2023 3:25 PM 1 min read
A salvo of rockets is fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza as an Israeli missile launched from the Iron Dome defense missile system attempts to intercept the rockets over the city of Netivot in southern Israel on Oct. 8, 2023. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has transferred Western-made weapons captured in Ukraine to the extremist organization Hamas fighting against Israel in an effort to discredit Kyiv, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on Oct. 9.

Moscow plans to falsely accuse the Ukrainian military of selling weaponry provided by the U.S. and EU to Hamas, according to HUR.

"As part of the Kremlin's disinformation campaign, these fakes should form the basis of a number of 'revealing articles' and 'investigations' in Western media," the HUR wrote.

According to the intelligence agency, Russian special services plan to use Ruslan Syrovyi, a senior lieutenant from the Ukrainian Border Service who has committed treason and fled to Moscow, as a "source" for this campaign.

"Another provocation by the enemy aims to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine and make Western partners cease military aid to our country," HUR said.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Kremlin aims to exploit Hamas' offensive against Israel to divert Western support and attention away from Ukraine.

Following Hamas' large-scale attacks on Israeli territory on Oct. 7, Russian voices amplified messages blaming Western countries for neglecting conflicts in the Middle East in favor of supporting Ukraine.

Blinken: Hamas’ attack on Israel not attempt to take advantage of West’s focus on Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he doesn’t believe Hamas’ attack on Israel was an attempt to take advantage of the West’s focus on Ukraine, adding that the motivations of the extremist organization are still unclear.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.