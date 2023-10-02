Military intelligence: Oct. 1 strikes against Smolensk plant disrupted missile production

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Oct. 1 drone strikes on Smolensk caused significant damage to the Smolensk Aviation Plant, the press service of the Ukrainian military intelligence said on Oct. 2.

Three out of the four drones launched struck the plant, which is used to produce Kh-59 cruise missiles.

According to the military intelligence, the damage was so significant that the production capabilities at the plant had been disrupted.

The Kh-59 missiles have a range of up to 280 kilometers, and have been regularly used during strikes on Ukraine.

Drone attacks have become commonplace both in occupied Crimea and in Russia itself.

On Aug. 30, a drone strike destroyed four Il-76 aircraft in Pskov Oblast, and marine drones took part in a large-scale attack on a shipyard in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, that damaged two Russian navy vessels.