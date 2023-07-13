Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Commander: Ukraine receives cluster munitions from US

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 13, 2023 3:34 PM 3 min read
A Ukrainian marine from the 37th Brigade walks past a M109 155mm self-propelled howitzer at a position in the Donetsk region on July 10, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has already received cluster munitions pledged by the U.S. as part of its latest aid package, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander for Tavriia military sector, told CNN on July 13.

"We just got them, we haven't used them yet, but they can radically change (the battlefield)," said Tarnavskyi. "The enemy also understands that with getting this ammunition, we will have an advantage. The enemy will give up that part of the terrain where it is possible to use this."

According to Tarnavskyi, the senior leadership will decide on the "areas of territory where it can be used," emphasizing that it's prohibited in densely populated areas, even if occupied by Russian troops.

"The Russians think that we will use it on all areas of the front," the commander added, cited by CNN. "This is very wrong. But they are very worried."

Washington announced it would provide Ukraine with cluster munitions on July 7 amid a significant deficit of conventional artillery ammunition.

The step is seen as controversial due to humanitarian concerns over the use of cluster munitions. The unexploded bomblets may pose a danger to the civilian population in the area long after the hostilities end.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 4 – Russia’s strategy of evil: 80,000 war crimes in Ukraine
“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by the Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues. Episode #4 is dedicated to Russian war crimes in Ukraine and beyond, the culture of viole…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina

More than 100 countries have joined the Convention on Cluster Munitions, banning their use, production, and stockpiling. The U.S., Russia, and Ukraine are not among the signatories.

The proportion of bomblets that do not explode upon impact is called the "dud rate." According to U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the munitions provided to Ukraine will not have a dud rate higher than 2.5%, compared to 30-40% of cluster munitions that Russia uses in Ukraine.

Sullivan emphasized that the U.S. will cooperate with Ukraine on demining efforts and that Kyiv intends to use cluster munitions to defend its sovereign territory and citizens.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has defended using cluster munitions against Russia on the battlefield, assuring their use would be controlled. "This is about justice, we defend ourselves without using appropriate weapons on the territory of other states."

According to international observers, Russia has extensively used cluster munitions, including against civilian targets.

Investigative Stories from Ukraine: EU’s inability to ramp up production behind acute ammunition shortages in Ukraine
Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent’s newsletter that walks you through the most prominent investigations of the past week. If you are fond of in-depth journalism that exposes war crimes, corruption and abuse of power across state organizations in Ukraine and beyond,…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.