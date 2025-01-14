Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Coal, Business, Metinvest, Pokrovsk
Edit post

Metinvest suspends operations at Pokrovsk coal mine amid security concerns

by Kateryna Hodunova January 14, 2025 8:11 PM 2 min read
Local workers replace broken windows with chipboard after massive shelling from Multiple Launch Rocket Systems in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 27, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Metinvest, Ukraine's largest steel producer, has suspended operations at the Pokrovsk coking coal mine in Donetsk Oblast due to worsening security conditions and power outages, the company announced on Jan. 14.

Located 10 kilometers (6 miles) west of Pokrovsk, the mine is one of Eastern Europe’s largest and Ukraine’s sole producer of coking coal, a key component in steelmaking—Ukraine's second-largest export after agriculture.

The mine remains under Ukrainian control, and Metinvest is evacuating employees and their families.

"The suspension of operations is a necessary step to preserve lives during these challenging times. We believe in Ukraine's victory and are prepared to resume operations and rebuild Pokrovsk after the Russian invasion is repelled," said Metinvest CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov.

To sustain steel production at its plants in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Metinvest has developed a contingency plan. This includes sourcing coking coal from the U.S.-based United Coal Company, utilizing existing reserves, and securing additional supplies from third-party vendors.

Pokrovsk, a crucial logistics hub for Ukrainian forces, has been the focus of fierce fighting as Russia intensifies its offensive in Donetsk Oblast.

Steel exports generated nearly $2 billion in the first eight months of 2024, with production projected to reach 7.5 million metric tons by year-end. Plans to increase output to over 10 million tons in 2025 are now threatened, as the loss of Pokrovsk could slash annual production to 2-3 million tons, according to Reuters.

Russian troops overrun Kurakhove, approach Pokrovsk east, south, and southwest
Russia keeps on advancing in eastern Donetsk Oblast, taking hold of Kurakhove, which would become the first major town to fall into Russian hands in 2025. Russian troops are continuing to push on the Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes, Ukraine’s General Staff said in i…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:55 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 19 over past day.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed-type drones and various other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) overnight, Ukraine’s Air Forces reported on their Telegram channel. Air defenses shot down 58 drones over 11 oblasts, while 21 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, the Air Force said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.