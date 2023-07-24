Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Minister: Meta launches WhatsApp Channels in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek July 24, 2023 8:34 PM 2 min read
Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov
Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov during an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 14, 2022. (Photo credit: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S.-based tech company Meta has launched a function to create WhatsApp channels in Ukraine, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov informed on July 24.

"One of the safest messengers in the world is getting even more comfortable and convenient," Fedorov wrote on his Facebook.

"Ukrainians are among the first with access to create their own WhatsApp channels."

According to the minister, the option has been launched in eight other countries.

As Fedorov noted, this function is essential in the face of Russian attempts at destabilization and sowing panic through information space.

WhatsApp Channels will have reliable protection of personal information and their history will be stored on servers for 30 days, Interfax-Ukraine reported, citing Meta Warsaw's press center.

The channels will appear separately from users' private chat, Meta told the news agency. Administrators will be able to block the creation of screenshots and forwarding messages from their channel but will not be able to add subscribers, Interfax-Ukraine wrote.

The news agency reported that the launch of WhatsApp Channels in Ukraine took place in cooperation with President Volodymyr Zelensky, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the Ukraine.ua and UNITED24 platforms, as well as public organizations.

WhatsApp was co-founded by Ukrainian businessman Yan Kum in 2009 before it was bought by Facebook Inc. (today called Meta) in 2014.

According to Internews, social media are among the most popular ways among Ukrainians to consume news. Telegram ranks as the most-used platform with 60% of respondents using it in 2022.

How Ukraine’s prodigy minister is innovating the battlefield
Mykhailo Fedorov and his team “make things happen,” Time magazine wrote when it selected Fedorov as one of its 100 emerging world leaders in September. “It is like it is in his DNA to take action,” his profile read. Fedorov, Ukraine’s 31-year-old deputy prime minister and minister of digital
The Kyiv IndependentDaryna Antoniuk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.