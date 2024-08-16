Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, PTSD, Health Ministry, Medicine, Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukraine's legalization of medical cannabis enters into force

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 16, 2024 1:42 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image of cannabis growing freely in nature
Illustrative image of cannabis growing freely in nature. (Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The legalization of medical cannabis entered into force in Ukraine on Aug. 16, allowing veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and people with serious illnesses such as cancer to access the drug.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on medical cannabis on Feb. 15, 2024, after it was passed by Ukraine's parliament in December 2023.

Zelensky previously voiced support for the legalization of medical cannabis in his address to parliament on Constitution Day on June 28, 2023.

The distribution of cannabis for recreational purposes is still prohibited, and the government will strictly control the sale and distribution of medical cannabis.

Only patients with a prescription from a doctor are able to buy the drug legally. According to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the drug will only be prescribed by a doctor to a patient according to their specific condition, as is currently the case with morphine.

The law licenses the economic activity of cultivating hemp for medical, industrial, and scientific purposes "to create conditions for expanding patients' access to the necessary treatment of oncological diseases and post-traumatic stress disorders."

Experts estimate that PTSD may impact around 30% of soldiers and veterans in Ukraine.

Over the past two years, the Ukrainian Electronic Healthcare System (EHS) has recorded a significant increase in the number of patients with PTSD. The same number of patients were diagnosed in the first two months of 2024 as in the entire year of 2021.

US considering sending Ukraine first long-range cruise missiles this fall, source says
Discussions between Ukraine and U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration about supplies of long-range cruise missiles are “in the advanced stages,” a source close to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration told the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:50 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1, injures 3.

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 15, killing one and injuring three people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. In total, 147 explosions were recorded in 56 separate attacks on the region.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.