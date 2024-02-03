Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Mediazona confirms identities of over 43,400 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova February 3, 2024 5:41 AM 2 min read
A man digs a grave near tombs of Russian soldiers at a cemetery in the town of Yefremov in the Tula region on March 23, 2023. (For illustrative purposes) (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Through open source research, Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, together with BBC Russia, confirmed the names of 43,460 Russian soldiers who had been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since Mediazona's last update in late January, the names of 1,176 Russian soldiers have been added to the list of casualties.

The journalists specify that the actual figures are likely considerably higher since the information they have verified so far comes from public sources, including obituaries, posts by relatives, news in regional media, and reports by local authorities.

In the past two weeks, at least 15 military personnel with ranks from Lieutenant Colonel and higher have been added to the list.

Since Russia began its all-out war against Ukraine, over 3,100 officers, with 364 holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or higher have been killed in combat in Ukraine. In contrast, there have been nearly 5,216 casualties among newly recruited Russian soldiers.

A majority of those killed in action come from Rostov, Sverdlovsk, Bashkiria, Chelyabinsk, as well as the Buryatia republic.

Total estimates of Russia's casualties since the full-scale invasion vary widely. CIA Director William Burns wrote in a Foreign Affairs column on Jan. 30 that at least 315,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded, and two-thirds of Russia’s prewar tank inventory has been destroyed.

As of Feb. 2, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces says that Russia lost 387,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Ukraine war latest: Military says Crimean airfield attack damaged 3 Russian warplanes
Key developments on Feb. 2: * Air Force: Ukraine damaged 3 Russian warplanes in Jan. 31 attack on Crimean airfield * Defense Ministry official suspended in alleged connection to weapons procurement fraud case * Russia condemns Ecuador’s decision to send Russian military equipment to US for Ukrai…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:54 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 102 times in 33 separate attacks on Feb. 2, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:55 PM

Zelensky meets Canadian foreign minister in Kyiv.

"We discussed continued support for Ukraine, joint steps to implement the Peace Formula, the development of a system of security commitments for Ukraine, and the work of the International coalition for the return of Ukrainian children," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the social media platform X.
1:57 PM

Canadian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv, meets Kuleba.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly arrived in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian top officials and launch a joint initiative to return Ukrainian children deported or forcibly transferred by Russia, the Canadian government reported on Feb. 2.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.