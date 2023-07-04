Media: Zelensky to visit Bulgaria

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Bulgaria at the new government's invitation, Bulgarian newspaper 24 Chasa reported on July 4, citing its diplomatic sources.

The visit will likely take place on July 6, but its details are kept secret due to security concerns, according to the media outlet.

The Bulgarian government has neither confirmed nor denied the information on Zelensky's trip, as cited by 24 Chasa.

The news comes after Bulgarian lawmakers reportedly refused to listen to Zelensky's appeal urging them to increase aid for Ukraine.

Bulgaria announced its second military aid package for Ukraine on June 27 without specifying its content. On June 15, Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev told Politico that Sofia wanted to join the European Union's initiative to supply Ukraine with one million artillery shells.

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has consistently opposed providing Ukraine with large-scale defense assistance. He has been accused of having a pro-Moscow stance and called Crimea "Russian" during a 2021 presidential debate.

After parliament approved arms supplies to Kyiv in December last year, the interim cabinet provided the first package of military aid, but further aid was reportedly blocked by Radev.

However, the new government, which was formed in early June under Prime Minister Mykola Denkov, appears to be taking active steps to help Ukraine repel Russian aggression.