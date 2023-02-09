Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Zelensky and Macron head together to Brussels for EU summit

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2023 10:39 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is currently on his way to Brussels with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to attend a historic European Union summit on Feb. 9, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The pair’s Paris-Brussels flight was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. local time, though due to a a minor delay they are now set to land at 10 a.m., according to the media report.

Upon arrival, Zelensky is expected to lobby European leaders into supplying more weapons to Ukraine and make a renewed call for EU accession talks to begin soon.

The summit is part of the Ukrainian leader’s second known international trip since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As Ukraine braces for the first anniversary of the all-out war, Zelensky has stepped up his efforts to call for Kyiv’s long-sought Western fighter jets and longer-range weapons.

Earlier on Feb. 8, Zelensky made a surprise visit to the U.K., where he repeated calls for fighter jets as he met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and spoke to British Parliament. Sunak said that “nothing is off the table” concerning weapons for Ukraine, including combat aircraft.

Zelensky then made a late-night visit to Paris, where he had a working dinner with Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. There he repeated his pleas again for fighter jets, saying that Ukraine needs them "as soon as possible.”

On the sidelines of the dinner, Macron awarded Zelensky with the Legion of Honor, France's highest order of merit.

Earlier, Macron said on Jan. 30 that he does not rule out the possibility of transferring fighter jets, but he voiced concerns that such a move could escalate the tensions between the West and Russia.

Following London’s unexpectedly positive gesture on Feb. 8 during Zelensky’s brief U.K. trip, the Russian embassy immediately reacted, threatening that there would be “consequences for the European continent and the whole world.”

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky makes surprise visit to UK, pleads for fighter jets
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.