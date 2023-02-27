Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Wizz Air to suspend all flights to and from Chisinau over security risks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 27, 2023 11:43 PM 1 min read
Hungarian low-cost carrier WizzAir is one of the most popular airlines in Central and Eastern Europe. (Photo: Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Wizz Air is suspending all flights to and from Chisinau beginning March 14, invoking "recent developments in Moldova and a high risk in the air space", Romanian news site HotNews reported.

In its statement, Wizz Air said that the "difficult but responsible" decision was made after being "in permanent contact with various local and international authorities and agencies to ensure the highest level of safety and security in operations," according to HotNews.

The press release about the suspension could not be found on Wizz Air's site but currently it's impossible to book Wizz Air flights to and from Chisinau after March 14.

The Moldovan authorities recently denied Russian claims that Ukraine is planning a provocation against Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova. Transnistria, which is internationally recognized as part of Moldova, has been under Russian occupation since 1992.

There is growing concern that Russia's war against Ukraine might spill over into neighboring Moldova. On Feb. 21, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Rechan confirmed in an interview to TV8 that the authorities were aware of "several" Russian destabilization scenarios, including Russia's plan to take control of the Chisinau airport.

This came after President Zelensky said that Ukrainian intelligence had intercepted a Russian plan to destabilize the political situation and seize power in Moldova.

On Feb. 14, Moldova temporarily closed its airspace for three hours "to ensure the safety and security of civil aviation."

Due to the suspension, Wizz Air will now increase its flight offerings in Iași, a neighboring city in Romania. This includes the addition of a new route from Iași to Berlin. Furthermore, Wizz Air will increase the number of flights from Iași to Barcelona, Milano Bergamo, Bologna, Roma Ciampino, Roma Fiumicino, Dortmund, Larnaca, London Luton, and Treviso.


Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
