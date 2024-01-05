Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Media: Ukrainian firm founder arrested over alleged tactical medical supplies to Russia

by Martin Fornusek January 5, 2024 7:12 PM 2 min read
The SBU carries out searches at Kyivguma on Jan. 4, 2024. (SBU/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A court arrested Anton Kravets, the founder and co-owner of the Ukrainian Kyivguma company, in connection to a case of alleged tactical medical equipment supplies to Russia, Ukrinform reported on Jan. 5, citing undisclosed sources in law enforcement agencies.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) searched the premises of the Kyiv-based rubber goods producer, as well as the residences of the company's owners, on Jan. 4.

The SBU said on its Telegram channel it had exposed "one of the largest rubber and plastic producers in Ukraine" based in "Kyiv Oblast" for shipping tactical harnesses and bandages to Russia.

Between 2022 and 2023, the company supplied products worth over Hr 40 million ($1.05 million), the Security Service said. The goods were allegedly transported via an "illegal route" running through European countries to Russia.

Some of the products that ended up in Russia were then provided to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, the SBU said.

Kyivguma's director and co-owner, Andrii Ostrohrud, confirmed on social media that the company was searched by law enforcement officers but denied the accusations.

"Since February 2022, we have completely stopped cooperation with the aggressor country! There has not been a single delivery!" Ostrohrud said.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

The director said that European companies named in the SBU's case are Kyivguma's long-term customers, who re-sell the Ukrainian company's supplies as their own products elsewhere in the EU and the Middle East.

He had also denied that the medical supplies supplied to these companies would be military grade.

One of Ukrinform's sources said that contrary to the company's statements, enough evidence has been collected confirming supplies to Russia. These include invoices and direct correspondence with Russian clients, according to the source.

"A lot of interesting information was also found in the computer of Kyivguma's general director, Andrii Ostrohrud," the source claimed.

In November, an investigation by the independent Russian news outlet Important Stories claimed that several Ukrainian companies were providing military parts to Russia amid the full-scale war.

The state-owned enterprise Ukrainian Defense Industry (UkrOboronProm) denied the report.

Investigation: Italian company makes sure Russian war machine has the steel it needs
Editor’s note: This story was published by the Dutch investigative outlet Follow The Money on Dec. 14. The Kyiv Independent contributed reporting to this story and is republishing it with permission. Key facts: * After Russia seized Crimea and unleashed the war in the Donbas in 2014, the Italian…
The Kyiv IndependentKrijn Schramade

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:05 PM

Finland plans to ban Russian LNG from 2025.

Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from next year, Finnish Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Jan. 5.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:12 PM

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation.
6:48 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.