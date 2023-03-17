Media: Turkey, Hungary to ratify Finland's NATO bid

This audio is created with AI assistance

After months of Hungary delaying their decision on Finland's NATO bid and Turkey threatening to veto it, both countries are finally ready to support Finland's application to join the alliance.

However, they have not yet made a decision on supporting the application of Sweden, which is also seeking to join NATO.

Apart from Hungary and Turkey, all other NATO members have ratified the bids of Finland and Sweden.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met on March 17 with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Ankara, Reuters reported on March 17.

Máté Kocsis, the head of the Fidesz political faction in Hungary's parliament, wrote on March 17 that Hungary was ready to "unanimously" vote on Finland's NATO bid.

Finland and Sweden submitted their applications in May 2022 to join NATO. However, as per NATO's rules, each current member of the alliance must support a membership bid.

Turkey's objection to Finland and Sweden joining NATO stems primarily from providing refuge to members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which Turkey has long designated a terrorist organization.

Erdogan changed his stance on Finland's NATO bid after he received reassurances that Finland would address the concerns over the PKK members living in their country, according to Reuters.