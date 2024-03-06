Skip to content
Media: Sweden to officially become NATO member on March 11

by Martin Fornusek March 6, 2024 4:10 PM 1 min read
Flag raising ceremony as Finland enters NATO.
Illustrative purposes only: Flag raising ceremony as NATO adds Finland, the 31st member of the North Atlantic Alliance, in Brussels, Belgium on April 4, 2023. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden's flag will be raised at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on March 11 around noon, marking the official start of the country's membership in the alliance, the Swedish TV4 channel reported on March 6.

After months of delays, the Nordic country will become NATO's 32nd member and the second country to join after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden and Finland applied for membership in 2022, abandoning their non-alignment policy in response to Russian aggression. Their accession was held up by objections from Turkey and Hungary.

While Finland joined already in April 2023, Turkey ratified Stockholm's bid only in January 2024. Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok signed the bill on Sweden's accession on March 5, clearing the final hurdle.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Micael Byden will be present in Belgium for the event, TV4 reported.

"Sweden stands ready to shoulder its responsibility for Euro-Atlantic security," Kristersson said on social media on Feb. 26 after the Hungarian parliament ratified Sweden's accession.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Moldova warns of Russian interference in elections, EU accession.

Alexandru Musteata, the head of the Moldovan intelligence agency (SIS), said that the SIS possesses "certain information" about Russia's destabilization campaign in the next two years designed to compromise Chisinau's European integration and draw the country back into the Kremlin's orbit.
